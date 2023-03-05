Kazakhstan to Promote Bozok Ancient Settlement National Park with Open-Air Museum

ASTANA – A new open-air museum will be built at the Bozok ancient settlement site near Astana to showcase the life, history, and cultural features of ancient nomads, according to the Jibek Joly TV channel.

The Bozok settlement is a significant archaeological site that provides evidence of the formation and development of steppe civilization, including the Botai culture, the Bronze Age, the Early Iron Age, the Golden Horde eras, and the Kazakh Khanate. The site also includes traces of nomad lifestyle exhibits and the caravan routes of the Great Silk Road.

In an interview with Jibek Joly TV channel on Feb. 23, Bozok State Museum-Reserve Chief Research Officer Yerbolat Rakhmankulov said the Bozok settlement would become one of the primary facilities in the region.

“The traces of these four state formations were found by the researchers in the cultural layers of the settlement,” said researcher Kazhymurat Tolegenuly.

Local authorities intend to build an accurate replica of the ancient settlement over an area of 21 hectares and establish a visitor center showcasing the Kazakh Khanate. The park, spanning 412 hectares, will be refurbished with an 18-meter high gate at the entrance and a total circumference of nine square kilometers to enclose the historical site completely.

The project plan includes the careful construction of economic and religious facilities within the territory of the ancient settlement, using materials that are as similar as possible to those originally used in the settlement.

The reconstruction and construction of historical complexes will be implemented in four stages, with completion of the project expected by 2025.