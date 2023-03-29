Kazakhstan to Focus on Social Justice and People’s Well-Being, Says State Counselor

ASTANA — President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev set important priorities for the new Parliament, focusing on social justice and outlining state support measures for nearly all major social strata, State Counselor Erlan Karin said on his Telegram channel following the first session of the Kazakh Parliament of the eighth convocation on March 29.

According to Karin, the most important aspect is the fact that in achieving the key goal of improving the well-being of citizens and forming a new quality of the nation, Tokayev relies on the principles he outlined previously, including the rule of law, the unity of the people, social justice, and domestic political stability.

Karin noted that the government would prioritize solving urgent economic problems, focusing the country’s economic policy on developing small and medium-sized businesses.

He said the President’s speech demonstrates that political changes will continue, resulting in the improvement of the political system. He reiterated Tokayev’s point that Kazakhstan is the only country in the region undergoing such profound reforms, ushering in a new era of development.

Karin highlighted that Tokayev mentioned in his speech all the political parties, not just the ruling Amanat party, demonstrating his role as a “non-partisan political arbitrator.”