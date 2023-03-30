Kazakhstan to Establish Regional Youth Personnel Reserve

ASTANA – A regional personnel reserve will be established in Kazakhstan this year by a presidential decree, said Ainur Sergaziyeva, deputy chairwoman of the Agency for Civil Service Affairs, at a March 30 meeting with the Senate, the upper chamber of the Parliament, the agency’s press service reported.

“This will serve as a social lift for young people countrywide. Work is underway to organize and revise the law on the regional reserve,” said Sergaziyeva.

It is also expected that another round of selection for the presidential youth personnel will take place this year. The focus will be on healthcare, energy, education, and culture. In previous years, many members were involved in the field of economy, finance, and IT.

President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev initiated the presidential youth personnel reserve to provide an opportunity for the most competent and experienced young people to take leadership roles in the public administration and the quasi-public sector. So far, 350 members have been selected as part of this initiative.