Kazakhstan Takes 55th Position in Welcoming Countries Rank

ASTANA — Kazakhstan climbed to 55th position in the Passport Index’s Welcoming Countries Rank 2023, which ranks countries by how many passports they accept visa-free, with visa on arrival or with an electronic travel agreement (eTA).

Kazakhstan offers visa-free travel to 37 nations and issues visas on arrival to 51 countries. It shares its position in the ranking with Morocco.

Over 20 countries that allow simplified border entrance are tied for first on the list, including Angola, Bolivia, Burundi, Cambodia, Comoros, Côte D’Ivoire, Djibouti, Ethiopia, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Gabon, Guinea, Guinea-Bissau, Malawi, the Maldives, Micronesia, Nigeria, Rwanda, Somalia, South Sudan, Timor-Leste, and Tuvalu.

The least welcoming countries are North Korea, Turkmenistan, and Afghanistan, which do not offer visa-free travel to any nation.

When it comes to visa arrangements, Kazakhstan hopes that the European Union will facilitate its visa process for Kazakh citizens, the country’s Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Roman Vassilenko said at a Central Communications Service’s press briefing on March 10. The ministry looks forward to expanding the visa-free space in Europe for Kazakh nationals. Last year, the country signed agreements on a seasonal visa-free regime with Albania, Andorra, Serbia, and Montenegro.