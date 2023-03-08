Kazakhstan Outlines Economic Development Model at UN Conference in Doha

ASTANA – Kazakhstan’s First Deputy Foreign Minister Kairat Umarov presented the country’s economic development model at the fifth United Nations (UN) conference on the Least Developed Countries (LDCs) in Doha on March 5-7, reported the Foreign Ministry’s press service.

According to Umarov, this model allowed the country to reach the level of an upper-middle-income country in 30 years. He told the conference participants Kazakhstan is ready to share its experience.

Umarov stressed the significance of mobilizing international assistance to the least developed countries to achieve sustainable growth.

“Leaving LDC countries behind in the accelerating pace of world progress may lead to the worsening global issues such as poverty, climate change, uncontrolled migration, and many others,” said Umarov.

He emphasized that Kazakhstan, the world’s largest landlocked country, is well aware of the difficulties and obstacles faced by the least developed countries.

During the conference, which is held once in a decade, Umarov met with the State Minister for Foreign Affairs of the State of Qatar Soltan bin Saad Al-Muraikhi and Minister of Trade and Industry, Co-Chairman of the Kazakh-Qatari high-level commission Mohammed bin Hamad Al Thani to discuss the development of bilateral cooperation in trade, economy and investment.

The sides stressed the significance of the upcoming meeting of the Kazakh-Qatari high-level joint commission in Doha this year to implement the agreements the two presidents have reached.

Umarov also held several meetings with the UN Under-Secretary-General – High Representative for LDCs, Landlocked Developing Countries and Small Island Developing States Rabab Fatima, and counterparts from other countries to discuss the cooperation and initiatives of Kazakhstan at international organizations.