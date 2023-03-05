Kazakhstan Names Five Top-Rated Tourist Destinations

ASTANA – More than 610,000 foreign tourists visited Kazakhstan in 2022, reported the Ministry of Tourism and Sports on Feb. 27. There was an increase in domestic tourism as well.

Here is the list of the most visited places in the country in 2022.

Charyn Canyon National Park

Approximately 200 kilometers east of Almaty, the Charyn Canyon is called a mini-Grand Canyon. More than 45,000 people visited this location last year.

The picturesque spot impresses with heavenly landscapes. The depth of the Canyon is 200 meters, and the height reaches 150-300 meters. Hiking, rafting, and spotting wildlife are common activities at the Charyn Canyon.

Bayanaul National Park

The Bayanaul National Park is a unique natural and recreational area located southeast of the Pavlodar Region. Nearly 85,000 tourists visited this location, which is in the list of specially protected natural territories. The park boasts rich and diverse flora and fauna that are listed in the Red Book of Endangered Species.

Kolsai Lakes

Located in the Kungey Alatau range in the North Tien Shan, these three mountain lakes with steep, pine-covered slopes are considered a gem of the North Tien Shan. More than 190,000 tourists visited this place.

The lakes were formed due to a powerful earthquake in the 19th century.

Burabai Nature Reserve

Located 70 kilometers from Kokshetau and approximately 260 kilometers from Astana, the park is surrounded by pine forests, ancient rock formations, and hills. More than 550,000 people visited this location last year.

Being a country’s destination brand, Burabai park was recently included in the UNESCO World Network of Biosphere Reserves.

Ile-Alatau National Park

According to the Tourism Committee, the Ile-Alatau National Park was the most popular place among tourists in 2022 with 628,000 visitors.

Situated only 40 kilometers from the south of Almaty, the park offers visitors stunning landscapes of grass steppes, alpine forests, and snow-capped mountain ranges.