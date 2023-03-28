Kazakhstan Creates G4 City Special Economic Zone Intended to Attract $8 Billion in Investment

ASTANA – Kazakhstan has created the G4 City special economic zone (SEZ) in the Almaty Region, seeking to attract nearly 3.7 trillion tenge ($8.1 billion) of investments through 2048, reported the Prime Minister’s press service on March 17.

The new economic zone with an area of 30,000 hectares is expected to provide favorable conditions for attracting domestic and foreign investment to create an integrated G4 City, which will facilitate the development of the entire region.

According to the Kazakh government, the new SEZ will produce goods and services worth more than 17 trillion tenge ($37.2 billion) and employ around 60,000 people.

The integrated city will consist of four areas: the Gate City business and financial center, the Golden District educational and medical hub, the Growing District innovation-industrial and trade-logistics zones, and the Green District tourist cluster. Nearly 2.2 million people are expected to reside in G4 City.