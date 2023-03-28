Kazakhstan Creates G4 City Special Economic Zone Intended to Attract $8 Billion in Investment

By Staff Report in Business on 28 March 2023

ASTANA – Kazakhstan has created the G4 City special economic zone (SEZ) in the Almaty Region, seeking to attract nearly 3.7 trillion tenge ($8.1 billion) of investments through 2048, reported the Prime Minister’s press service on March 17.

Photo credit: gov.kz. Click to see the map in full size. The map is designed by The Astana Times.

The new economic zone with an area of 30,000 hectares is expected to provide favorable conditions for attracting domestic and foreign investment to create an integrated G4 City, which will facilitate the development of the entire region.

According to the Kazakh government, the new SEZ will produce goods and services worth more than 17 trillion tenge ($37.2 billion) and employ around 60,000 people.

The integrated city will consist of four areas: the Gate City business and financial center, the Golden District educational and medical hub, the Growing District innovation-industrial and trade-logistics zones, and the Green District tourist cluster. Nearly 2.2 million people are expected to reside in G4 City.


Get The Astana Times stories sent directly to you! Sign up via the website or subscribe to our Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Telegram and Tiktok!

Most Recent Stories
 View More »