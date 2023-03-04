Kazakh Universities Welcome Nearly 30,000 Foreign Students

ASTANA – Some 28,169 international students study at 113 universities in Kazakhstan as of March 2023, according to the Study in Kazakhstan platform, which shares information about the country’s available educational programs for international students.

In recent years, the country has seen an increase in the number of students coming from African countries, Russia, the United States, and the countries of the Middle East.

According to the Bologna process and academic mobility center at the Kazakh Ministry of Science and Higher Education, a scholarship program for the foreign applicants, including persons of Kazakh nationality who are not citizens of Kazakhstan, will launch starting from March 30.

The information is also available on the Study in Kazakhstan website.