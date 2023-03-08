Kazakh Student Promotes National Board Games through Startup Project

ASTANA – A student of Gumilyov Eurasian National University (ENU), Ainur Polatova, who promotes national board games, announced plans to present her startup to French companies, the university’s press service reported.

Polatova is a first-year student in the Kazakh Philology master’s program who has implemented a unique startup project called “Talapai”. She decided to promote national culture through Kazakh board games. They are designed in a decorative wooden box shaped like a handy bag. The wooden bag with a national ornament is multifunctional. It is easy to carry, open and play the game anywhere.

“Talapai has appeared to popularize our national games. Today I receive orders from within the country and from Türkiye, the United States, and the Netherlands,” said Polatova.

The student plans to meet with representatives of Louis Vuitton in April to discuss the design of a bag in the shape of a Kazakh yurt.