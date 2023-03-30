Kazakh Small and Midsize Businesses Need More Space to Develop, Says Top Political Expert

ASTANA — Small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), highlighted in President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev’s speech at the opening of the first session of the Kazakh Parliament’s eighth convocation on March 29, have to be given more space for growth, said Alibek Tazhibayev, political expert and director of the Eurasian Monitoring analytical research center, in his interview with Jibek Joly TV Channel.

The President described SMEs as the driving force of the economy and the labor market.

Tazhibayev noted that supporting businesses in rural areas and strengthening cross-border cooperation can boost the nation’s prosperity.

“Small and medium-sized businesses, including those near the border, should be developed in rural areas. Issues of infrastructure and management need to be considered here. As a result, the President highlighted again that expanding cross-border cooperation, including trade with China, Russia, and Uzbekistan, should be based primarily on SMEs,” he said.

Speaking about the multi-party Kazakh parliament, Tazhibayev stated that “it is important for all political parties to get involved in the lawmaking process and unite in parliamentary groups, regardless of ideological orientation.”

He added what President Tokayev underlined in his speech that the new Parliament has many issues to resolve and that there is no time to be distracted.

Tazhibayev also commented on the likely composition of the new government, suggesting that the majority of government members will keep their place.

“The most recent personnel changes occurred less than six months ago. The head of the government [Alikhan Smailov] has only been in office for 1.5 years. We need to allow key ministries to demonstrate their capabilities,” he added.

Alikhan Smailov was re-appointed as Prime Minister of Kazakhstan by President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev’s decree on March 30.