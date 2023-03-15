Kazakh PM Instructs to Remove Barriers, Facilitate Cargo Transportation from China

ASTANA – Kazakh Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov urged the government to remove transportation barriers within three days and ease the passage of trucks through checkpoints on the Kazakh-Chinese border at a March 14 government meeting, reported the Prime Minister’s press service.

Following the lifting of the restrictions from the Chinese side, the volume of cargo traffic increased significantly, causing a long line of carriers at the Nur Zholy checkpoint.

At the moment, the checkpoint operates at limited capacity, serving no more than 100 trucks daily. This negatively affects the implementation of investment projects and hinders the development of the country’s economy.

Smailov instructed agencies in charge to eliminate the border crossing bottlenecks, increase the daily flow to nearly 1,000 trucks and increase the throughput capacity of border crossing points.