Kazakh Minister Addresses Security Issues of Caspian Region at Baku Forum

ASTANA – Kazakh Minister of Information and Social Development Darkhan Kydyrali participated in the 10th edition of the Global Baku Forum, which took place on March 9-11 in Azerbaijan, reported the ministry’s press service.

Among several issues he singled out were ecological challenges of the Caspian Sea.

“The Caspian Sea is a unique body of water and is the basic resource for the economies of the five Caspian countries. However, scientists have established that the volume of the Caspian Sea may decrease by the end of the 21st century. This endangers the ecosystem and economic security of the Caspian region,” Kydyrali said.

Addressing the forum, Kydyrali also referred to the speech of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev at the 77th session of the United Nations General Assembly in September last year.

Pursuing a consistent nuclear disarmament policy, Kazakhstan has demonstrated to the international community its commitment to the principles of a nuclear weapon-free world by closing the Semipalatinsk nuclear test site, he noted.

According to Kydyrali, global and regional challenges facing the world community, including climate challenges, food and nuclear security, hybrid wars, and infodemics highlight the importance of information security.

“The development of new technologies not only creates conditions for improving the quality of human life, but also solves the issue of growing challenges,” he said.

Kydyrali also spoke about the use of artificial intelligence in the work of governments, ethics in media, and digitalization.

The Global Baku Forum, which aims to find ways to overcome the world’s most pressing issues, was attended by President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliev, as well as over 400 participants, including current and former heads of state and government, Nobel laureates, international organizations, and civil society.