Kazakh Central Election Commission Accredits 165 International Observers So Far

ASTANA – Kazakhstan’s Central Election Commission (CEC) has so far accredited 165 international observers from 16 countries and four international organizations for the upcoming parliamentary and maslikhats (local representative bodies) election on March 19, said CEC Secretary Mukhtar Yerman at a March 7 meeting in Astana.

CEC has also received applications for accreditation from 157 more observers from 23 countries and six international organizations as of March 7.

Out of 119 applications from six international organizations, 77 are from the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) Observer Mission, 11 from the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) Parliamentary Assembly, six from the Organization of Turkic States Observer Mission, 20 from the Parliamentary Assembly of Turkic States (TURKPA), two from the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA) and three from the International Turkic Academy.

The accreditation period will be open until March 13.