Kazakh Businesswomen Promote National Culture in Paris

ASTANA – The Kazakh Embassy in France, together with the Kazakh Businesswomen community, showcased national culture in Paris as part of an event dedicated to the International Women’s Day on March 9, reported the Foreign Ministry’s press service.

The event brought together representatives of the French establishment, business, and cultural community, the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO), and the leaders of several diplomatic missions accredited in France.

Addressing the participants, Kazakh Ambassador to France Gulsara Arystankulova noted the growing role of women in modern society.

“Promoting and protecting women’s rights, whether civil, political, economic, social or cultural, is one of Kazakhstan’s top priorities,” Arystankulova said.

The Kazakh Businesswomen community, which includes Kazakh compatriots living and working in France, aims to develop and strengthen multilateral ties between the two countries.

The event included a photo exhibition “Famous Women of the Great Steppe”, showcasing influential Kazakh women from past and present, who achieved success in diplomacy, science, education, healthcare, sports, and culture.

The event’s highlight was a fashion show of national outfits by Kazakh designer Malika Duissenbayeva, a member of the Kazakh Businesswomen Council and the winner of international fashion competitions.