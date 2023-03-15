Kashagan to Ship 7,000 Tons of Oil Through Aktau Seaport to Baku

ASTANA – The KazTransOil oil transportation company plans a test shipment of 7,000 tons of oil from the Kashagan oil field through Aktau seaport to Baku port this month, reported the company’s press service on March 10.

The oil shipper is INPEX North Caspian Sea, which has been participating in developing the Kashagan oil field and other oil fields with project partners under the North Caspian Production Sharing Agreement (NCPSA) since September 1998.

Kazakh Energy Minister Bolat Akchulakov in November last year said that Kazakhstan plans to increase oil exports using alternative routes, including through Azerbaijan, to 6-6.5 million tons.

The shipments, however, were halted after a severe earthquake in Türkiye, which damaged the Ceyhan oil terminal, hampering the start of the planned shipment of Kazakh oil through the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan route.