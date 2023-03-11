Japan and UNDP Provide Drought Forecasting and Prevention Equipment to Kazakhstan

ASTANA – The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) and the Japanese government have donated computer equipment to the Kazhydromet national hydrometeorological service, which will be integrated into the country’s current forecasting and preventive system, the UNDP press service reported on March 9.

The computer technology will enable rapid generation and prediction of drought forecasts to inform regional authorities and farmers.

“UNDP in Kazakhstan will continue to support the country’s government in implementing measures for sustainable agriculture, the introduction of renewable energy sources and energy conservation, preservation of natural capital, and meeting Kazakhstan’s international climate commitments,” said UNDP Deputy Resident Representative in Kazakhstan Sukhrob Khojimatov.

Japan funds UNDP’s Leveraging Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs) project to achieve net-zero emissions and climate-resilient development in response to the climate emergency.

“The Japanese government is investing in this project as Japan also attaches great importance to mitigating climate change. We hope that this project will help mitigate the negative effects of climate change on Kazakhstan,” said Kanata Tomohiro, deputy head of the Japanese diplomatic mission to Kazakhstan.

According to Kazhydromet General Director Danara Alimbayeva, innovative agrometeorological forecasting models and methods have been introduced and improved in recent years, including crop diversification and drought forecasting. Kazhydromet utilizes mobile applications and conducts planned visits along the routes to specify the received data.

To assist nations in meeting their national commitments under the Paris Agreement, UNDP undertakes the Climate Promise program, supporting more than 120 countries.

It also assists the Kazakh Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources in promoting the climate agenda, developing a legal framework for the national greenhouse gas emissions inventory system, creating a roadmap to implement adaptation-related components, and contributing to and conducting mitigation awareness-raising work.