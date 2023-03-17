From Magic Show to Nauryz Celebration: Top Picks for Spring Weekend in Astana

ASTANA — Nauryz celebrations and festivities promise to captivate the Kazakh capital in the coming days as the country heads to vote in a parliamentary election this Sunday. Here we present to you a list of events to attend in Astana. This week, The Astana Times also offers you tips on celebrating Nauryz, the Kazakh new year.

Illusion of Deception show of modern magicians on March 18

Illusion of Deception is an interactive show by two of the best illusionists of Kazakhstan, winners of the Merlin Awards and residents of the World Association of Magic Arts.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ИЛЛЮЗИЯ ОБМАНА (@illuziya.obmana)

The magicians will get inside your head and read your mind. They will make objects disappear and appear in your hands. Every spectator will have the opportunity to fly above the ground like a level 80 yogi.

Venue: State Theater of Drama and Comedy (Nomad City Hall); B2/3 Mangilik El Avenue.

Tickets are available on Ticketon.kz.

One-act ballet evenings “The Arcana of Fate” and “Serenade” on March 17-18

“The Arcana of Fate” ballet consists of 22 fascinating separate stories tuned to modern choreography. For five centuries, Taro’s mystical symbolism has intrigued historians, artists and poets. The system of Arcana contains a colorful and multifaceted picture of the world.

The “Serenade”, the first ballet staged by George Balanchine in the United States, is a recognized masterpiece of neoclassical choreography. With all its external simplicity, “Serenade” is complex in technical, musical and stylistic terms and creates aesthetic excitement in the hearts of viewers from experiencing the beautiful and eternal art.

Venue: Astana Ballet; 9 Uly Dala Street. Tickets are available here.

New Day exhibition on March 18-19

Forte Kulanshi Art Space brings together the works of two famous Kazakh artists and the treasures of a French collector. The works of Amanat Nazarkul, Vladimir Gvozdev and Natalia Krivets will spread warmth, peace, and beauty of a new day.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KULANSHI (@kulanshi)

The free exhibition will last for six weeks.

Address: Forte Kulanshi Art Space; 8/1 Dostyk Street.

Young Talents concert with symphonic orchestra on March 19

Young Talents concert will perform with the symphony orchestra works of different genres and styles, satisfying the tastes of the most demanding audience. The program is perfect for the whole family, as well as students and teachers of music schools and fans of classical music.

Adil Bestembekov, the artistic director of the symphony orchestra, is the winner of multiple international and national competitions. Kalkaman Dusembayev, the chief conductor, is the winner of the Daryn state youth award.

Tickets are available here.

Address: Military Historical Museum of the Armed Forces of Kazakhstan; 2 Respublika Avenue.

Celebration of Nauryz at EXPO on March 21-23

EXPO premises will host a festive concert with the participation of the capital’s instrumental, vocal and dance groups. The public can visit Nauryz Bazaar fair or join an archery competition and other national games with prizes. Children can participate in the captivating interactive game dubbed Nauryz in Smart Format.

Entry to the Nur Alem future energy museum is free. More information can be found here.