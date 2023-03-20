Foreign Observers Assess Kazakhstan’s Election as Transparent and Democratic

ASTANA – Foreign observers praised the well-organized process of Kazakhstan’s parliamentary election on March 19, high voter turnout, and people’s freedom of expression at a press conference in Astana on March 20.

According to Sadi Jafarov, Deputy Secretary General of the Organization of Turkic States, the organization’s mission witnessed thorough preparations to safeguard people’s will.

“The election was transparent and competitive. The mission observed no violations of the norms of the legislation,” said Jafarov.

Alexander Markevich, a member of the Collective Security Treaty Organization’s Parliamentary Assembly, concluded that the parliamentary election was in line with national legislation and international election standards and noted high turnout in rural areas.

Dr. Montasyr Abuzeid, Ambassador of the State of Palestine and Dean of the Diplomatic Corps, who is serving as an international observer in Kazakhstan for the fifth time, noted the progress in the country’s election process.

“In the past, people could vote only from the city where they were born. Today they can vote from any location. It shows that Kazakhstan is implementing remarkable changes for the benefit of the people,” he said.

According to Grigory Logvinov, Deputy Secretary General of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation, the election met the country’s international commitments.

“The mission found no violations of national legislation that could cast doubt on the legitimacy of the election. The mission regards the election as transparent, trustworthy, and democratic,” said Logvinov.

Margarita Assenova, Senior Fellow of The Jamestown Foundation and observer from the United States, highlighted advancements such as the restoration of the election mechanism in single-mandate constituencies and quotas for youth, women, and people with special needs. She emphasized the transparency of the parliamentary election, saying she saw no interference or obstacles when she visited polling stations. Kazakh citizens were inspired to secure the country’s peaceful development at the election, she concluded.