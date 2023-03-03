Five Brilliant Things to Do This Weekend in Astana

ASTANA – The long-awaited spring has arrived in the capital. If you have not yet made plans for the first spring weekend, The Astana Times has prepared a list of some fascinating events on Mar. 4-5.

Circle of the Noble art exhibition at the Kazakh National Museum on Mar. 3 – Apr. 9

Circle of the Noble art exhibition will feature the works of more than ten modern Kazakh artists. The central focus of the exhibition is the collection of traditional Kazakh art works by Serzhan Bashirov, a successor to the first Kazakh master reformers of the late 20th century.

His art combines traditions and modernity. He is a jeweler, designer, teacher, member of the Union of Artists of Kazakhstan, owner of the UNESCO Quality Mark certificate, and an antiquarian collector of Kazakh art.

Venue: National Museum of the Republic of Kazakhstan; 54, Tauelsizdik Avenue. Tickets are available on ticketon.kz.

Ballet “The Legend of Love” on Mar. 4

“The Legend of Love” is a fairytale with centuries-old roots. The plot is based on an ancient eastern legend. Two sisters – Mekhmene Banu and Shirin – passionately fall in love with court painter Ferkhad.

Deep emotions, heartache and despair, trials and sacrifice are depicted in this play that is more than 50 years old. It will not leave anyone indifferent, because love itself speaks the language of choreography.

Address: Astana Ballet; 9, Uly Dala Avenue. Tickets are available here.

Sunny Show Circus on Mar. 4 – Apr. 2

The Sunny Show will feature a unique performance by trained poodles and cats, outstanding Spanish clown Armen Asiryan, acrobats, tightrope walkers, and air gymnasts.

Tickets are available on ticketon.kz.

Venue: Astana Circus; 5, Kabanbai Batyr Avenue.

Folk Show Orchestra concert on Mar. 5

Folk Show Orchestra will present a grandiose show program, including soundtracks from movies, pop and rock music hits, as well as kuis, Kazakh traditional compositions.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ГРАНДИОЗНОЕ ШОУ ОРКЕСТРА (@folk_show_orchestra)

The orchestra will captivate the audience, as the most popular soundtracks will be played using Kazakh national instruments, including the dombra and kobyz. The show entails unique elements of vocal accompaniment, choreography and stage production, which are performed by the orchestra itself.

Venue: State Theater of Drama and Comedy named after Azerbaijan Mambetov (Nomad City Hall); B2/3, Mangilik El Avenue.

Tickets are available here.

Two Coast City sightseeing tour in Astana on Mar. 5.

You will be introduced to the city’s history, see unique monuments, parks and squares, visit the largest museum in Central Asia and discover the capital from a new angle.

The $20.35 ticket includes a guide, transportation, an excursion program, and entrance to the museum. The tour will start at the Astana Circus.

For more information and tickets, contact +77051900345 via WhatsApp.