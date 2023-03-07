European Ballet Stars Shine at Freedom Ballet Gala Concert in Astana

ASTANA – Some of the world’s biggest names in ballet from Germany, the Netherlands, Russia, and the United Kingdom took the stage of Astana Ballet theater in the capital at the Freedom Ballet Gala on March 5.

The concert combined the classical ballet pieces of “Don Quixote” and “Le Corsaire,” the romance of “Giselle” and “La Esmeralda,” and modern choreographic works of tango to the music of Astor Piazzolla and “Transparente” written by Arshak Galumyan.

Natalia de Froberville, the prima ballerina of the Theatre du Capitol du Toulouse, brought classical Diana and Actaeon pa de deux (a dance of two performers) from “La Esmeralda” and a contemporary piece “Nocturne No.5” choreographed by Thierry Malandain to the music by Chopin to perform in Astana for the first time.

“Diana is the hunt goddess, and Actaeon suddenly enters her domain, which she finds offensive at first. And the nocturne is a very tender, soulful pas de deux where the partner, performed by Gabriele Frola, dies. It is two displays of love, one passionate and the other one sad,” said de Froberville describing her dance characters.

Moscow’s Bolshoi Theatre principal dancer Vladislav Lantratov and leading soloist Maria Vinogradova took the great Romantic period piece “Giselle” and made it come alive in Astana with every dance gesture filled with feelings. They also danced to the premiere performance of adagio from the ballet “Orlando.”

The Dutch National Opera and Ballet Theater united principal ballerina Anna Tsygankova and grand sujet Georgy Potskhishvili on Astana Ballet’s stage in a dynamic tango piece by Xin Peng Wang. They also showed a rush of action in “Le Corsaire,” with Potskhishvili demonstrating more than a few tricks that kept the audience interested.

Young Gyu Choi, principal dancer of the Dutch National Opera and Ballet Theater, shined in “Don Quixote” in a duet with the leading soloist of the Berlin State Theater Evelina Godunova, with light jumps and rapid turns receiving rounds of applause from the audience.

The gala concert’s finale featured the world debut of Arshak Galumyan’s specially choreographed “Freedom” ballet. A delightful performance by all of the acclaimed dancers left the audience singing in their hearts.