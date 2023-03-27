Eight Kazakh Universities Enter 2023 QS World University Rankings by Subject

ASTANA – Eight Kazakh universities in 40 disciplines entered the 2023 QS World University Rankings by Subject, published on March 22 by QS Quacquarelli Symonds, the world’s largest international higher education network based in the United Kingdom, announced the Kazakh Ministry of Science and Higher Education.

The QS World University Rankings by Subject cover 54 disciplines grouped into five broad subject areas, being the biggest ranking yet with more than 15,700 academic programs from 1,594 institutions – 103 of which are new.

The rating includes the Gumilyov Eurasian National University (ENU), Satbayev University, Al-Farabi Kazakh National University, Abai Kazakh National Pedagogical University, Kazakh Ablai Khan University of International Relations and World Languages, Suleyman Demirel University (SDU), Khoja Ahmed Yasawi International Kazakh-Turkish University and Kazakh National Agrarian Research University.

The presence of Kazakh universities in the top 100 subject rankings has more than doubled from three to seven positions. The top 100 includes three disciplines of ENU – modern languages, linguistics, and hospitality and leisure management.

Al-Farabi Kazakh National University is ranked 76th in modern languages. Abai Kazakh National Pedagogical University entered the top 100 for education, training, and English language and literature. Satbayev University made it into the top 100 with engineering – petroleum discipline.

The QS World University Rankings portfolio, inaugurated in 2004, has become the world’s most popular source of comparative data about university performance.