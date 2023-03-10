Discover Top Weekend Activities in Astana

ASTANA – Spring has arrived, although the weather in Astana has other ideas. The Astana Times has picked exciting events in our capital to brighten your weekend.

Bloom painting master class on March 11 at 3.30 p.m.

ArtLab School has master classes for different arts. This master class is perfect if you ever wanted to create an acrylic painting. A colorful painting of the spring bloom on your canvas will impress everyone.

An experienced art teacher will guide you using all the needed art supplies in the studio, including acrylic paints and canvas.

Price: 10,000 tenge ($22.8)

For more information and registration, contact +7 776 975 9510.

Address: ArtLab School, 56A Bogenbay Batyr Avenue.

Jazz evening on March 11 at 5 p.m.

This concert is for those who truly enjoy jazz music – music of light and complex improvisations, sensual blues, rhythm, and fascinating melodies. Jazz as a cultural phenomenon, which originated in the early 20th century and was based on African-American music and European instrumentation.

Winners of international competitions and talented performers of the Qazaq Concert will participate in this event.

Feel the stirring rhythms of live music, and express the entire spectrum of feelings and emotions.

Venue: Qazaqstan Central Concert Hall, 10/1, Mangilik El Avenue. Tickets are available here.

Retro Concert by Ratovich and Orchestra Lab on March 12.

Ratovich and Orchestra Lab presents a brand-new repertoire of the concert, which includes the most popular hit songs of the 1980s-90s.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ratovich (@ratovich)

One of the most talented musicians in the country will bring together a magical piano sound and a folk symphony orchestra. Don’t miss it.

Address: Palace of Peace and Reconciliation, 57, Tauelsizdik Avenue. Tickets are available on ticketon.kz.

The City of All Faiths excursion on March 12.

The City of All Faiths is a bus tour of religious buildings in Astana, during which you will be shown all the beauty and greatness of the holy places in the capital.

You will visit the Hazrat Sultan Mosque, the Assumption Cathedral, and the Evangelical Lutheran Church. During the tour, you will learn about religions, their history, symbols and rites and enjoy the beauty and grandeur of the architecture.

A $17.1 ticket includes a guide, transportation, and an excursion program. The tour will start at the Astana Circus.

For more information and tickets, contact +77051900345 via WhatsApp.

Concert featuring the works of Ludovico Einaudi on March 12.

Ludovico Einaudi is a great Italian composer and an outstanding representative of neoclassical music. He wrote soundtracks to famous movies, including “The Intouchables”, “The Father” and “Nomadland.” The Korkem ensemble will perform Einaudi’s famous compositions.

Tickets are available on ticketon.kz.

Venue: State Theater of Drama and Comedy, named after Azerbaijan Mambetov (Nomad City Hall); B2/3, Mangilik El Avenue.