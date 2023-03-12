Dimash Kudaibergen’s Music Video Screened in London

ASTANA – Kazakh singer Dimash Kudaibergen’s music video “The Story of One Sky” was nominated in the Fab Eclectic Mix/Great Eclectic Mix category and screened at the Crystal Palace International Film Festival on March 7 in London, reported Dimashnews.com.

The event gathered art connoisseurs, including dears, a term to describe fans of Kudaibergen, from the United Kingdom, Ireland, and other countries.

Kudaibergen acted as a composer, scriptwriter, and lead actor in the 13-minute musical film directed by Alina Veripya.

“The film’s main idea is that it calls for unity, to stop dividing each other along national, social, and religious lines, to preserve life, love, friendship, and land for our children,” Veripya said.

The Crystal Palace International Film Festival is among the top 10 of over 10,000 film festivals worldwide. Founded in 2009, the festival screens outstanding independent films. Participation in the festival is a sign of a movie’s quality and an opportunity to be viewed by a larger audience.

“The Story of One Sky” music video was first shown in September last year at Kudaibergen’s fan meeting in Almaty.