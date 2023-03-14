China Restarts Outbound Travel to 40 Countries, Including Kazakhstan

ASTANA – China is set to resume outbound travel to 40 countries starting from March 15, including to Kazakhstan, reported Kazinform.

According to China’s Culture and Tourism Ministry, travel agencies and online tour operators across the country will resume providing outbound group tours for their citizens in pilot mode.

Alongside Kazakhstan, China will restart outbound services to Azerbaijan, Brunei, France, Georgia, Greece, Iran, Italy, Jordan, Mongolia, Nepal, Spain, Uzbekistan, and Vietnam.

This is the second group of destinations in China’s pilot program for outbound group tourism after the country resumed international tours to the first group of 20 countries and regions on Feb. 6.

Air Astana will resume flights between Astana and Beijing on March 25, which will operate three times a week. The national carrier also increased the frequency of Almaty-Beijing flights from one to five per week in February, increasing to seven per week in the spring and summer period.