Camera Trap Captures Turkestan Lynxs in Sayram-Ugam National Park (Video)

ASTANA — A camera trap set by researchers captured the Turkestan lynx in the Sayram-Ugam national park in the Turkistan region, reports the press service of the Forestry and Wildlife Committee of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources.

The predator, included in the Red Book of Endangered Species of Kazakhstan, is found exclusively in Central Asia. The Turkestan lynx is found mainly in open forests and steppes in the region, as well as in rocky hills and mountains of the desert. Hunting for the animal has been banned since 1976.