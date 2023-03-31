Astana Set to Host Exciting Activities in First April Weekend

ASTANA — As the first weekend of April approaches, bringing warm weather and longer days, it is a good reason to go outside and enjoy what the bustling city has to offer. The Astana Times has picked and prepared a list of events in Astana so that you don’t have to worry about missing out on something.

One-act ballet “SIMMETRIA” on April 1

“SIMMETRIA,” a one-act ballet performed by debutants of choreographic art, is based on the struggle of opposites – white and black, good and bad, life and death.

The main character accepts her bright and dark sides and finds harmony.

Address: Kazakhstan Central Concert Hall; 10/1 Mangilik Yel Avenue. Tickets are available here.

Miniature concert “On the Verge” on April 1

Concert of miniatures “On the Verge” on the stage of Zhastar Sarayi (Youth Palace) dedicated to the 45th anniversary of the People’s Youth Sovremenniki Theater.

The creative fantasy of all participants of the theater is recognized in diverse miniatures, the rhythm of the music, dances, plastic sketches, humor, and mystics.

Address: Zhastar Sarayi; 34 Respublika Avenue. Tickets are available on ticketon.kz.

Screening of Korean film “Escape from Mogadishu” on April 1

The film is set in 1990 when neither South Korea nor North Korea was a member of the United Nations. Both states were, therefore, actively seeking diplomatic allies in African countries with votes in the UN. While the staff of both embassies in Mogadishu is engaged in intrigue and fighting, the 10-year-old civil war in Somalia swiped the capital.

Venue: Korean Culture Center; 11 Imanov Street. Tickets are available on sxodim.com.

Hikaya modern art evening, April 2

In this art evening, the relationship between humanity and artificial intelligence, the political situation, nature and religion, and the war will be staged from the perspective of media literacy by an independent art team.

Address: Zhastar Sarayi; 34 Respublika Avenue. Tickets are available on the group’s Instagram page.

Runway Show Kazakhstan on April 2

Founded in 2017, the show features designers and models from all over Kazakhstan. It was previously shown at Rixos President Astana, Rixos Khadisha Shymkent, Palace of Independence, and Golf Club. Each year up to 15 designers and 100 models participate in the show.

Venue: Portofino restaurant; 27 Turan Avenue. Tickets are available here.