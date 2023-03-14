Astana Opera to Celebrate 200th Anniversary of Acclaimed Kazakh Composer Kurmangazy

ASTANA – The Astana Opera House will stage a concert to mark the 200th anniversary of famous Kazakh folk composer and virtuoso dombra player Kurmangazy Sagyrbaiuly at its Chamber Hall on March 19, according to the theater’s release.

Kurmangazy Sagyrbaiuly was a great composer, the founder of the dombra school, who had a tremendous influence on the development of arts and culture in Kazakhstan. According to Astana Opera Director Galym Akhmedyarov, Kurmangazy knew the soul of the Kazakh people, singing about their life in his kyuis, musical compositions.

“Our people deeply admire his creative work, known not only in his homeland but also far beyond its borders. The composer’s works touch the hearts and inspire listeners and performers. More than one generation of dombra players grew up on his compositions, and I am one of them,” Akhmedyarov said.

The concert will feature a dombra performance by the winner of the national Aitys of Akyns, Yerkebulan Kainazarov, and acclaimed persons of Kazakhstan Aitzhan Toktagan, Orynbai Duissen, Turar Alipbayev, Abylgazy Akhmadiyev, and Galym Akhmedyarov.

The Kurmangazy National Folk Instruments Orchestra launched this January the 90th celebratory season with a series of events to promote the composer’s legacy.

The Chamber Hall opened its musical season on March 2 with an evening of vocal music, “Spring, Spring! It’s time for Love!”

The spring repertoire includes the concert “The Winds Are in the Groove” to mark the 25th anniversary of the Kazakh National University of Arts on March 16 and a musical tribute to Brahms on March 26.

Domenico Cimarosa’s comic opera “Il Matrimonio Segreto” will take place on March 30-31 as part of the Piccolo Theatre project.