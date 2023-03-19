Amanat Party Leads in Kazakh Parliamentary Election, According to Three Exit Polls

ASTANA – Amanat party is leading in the parliamentary election, according to exit polls conducted by three public institutions. The results were announced live after midnight on March 20 during the Sailau 2023 TV marathon.

The exit poll conducted by the Institute of Eurasian Integration shows the Amanat party receiving 53.46 percent of the vote, Auyl People’s Democratic Patriotic Party – 10.52 percent, Respublica party – 8.9 percent, People’s Party of Kazakhstan – 6.25 percent, Aq Jol Democratic Party – 7.87 percent, National Social Democratic Party – 5.31 percent and Baytaq party – 3.22 percent.

Approximately 4.47 percent voted against all.

In another exit poll conducted by Sotsis-A Institute for Social Research, Amanat party is also leading with 54.42 percent of the votes.

The Auyl party received 10.21 percent, Respublica party – 8.79 percent, Aq Jol party – 8.21 percent, People’s Party of Kazakhstan – 6.89 percent, National Social Democratic Party – 4.91 percent and Baytaq party – 2.17 percent.

4.40 percent decided to vote against all.

The exit poll conducted by the Democracy Institute Research Association reveals the Amanat party taking 53.33 percent. The Auyl party gained 11.26 percent, Respublica party – 8.33 percent, People’s Party of Kazakhstan – 6.93 percent, Aq Jol party – 8.87 percent, National Social Democratic Party – 5.12 percent and Baytaq party – 2.51 percent.

Around 3.65 percent voted against all.

According to Kazakh law, conducting public opinion polls on the premises of polling stations on the day of the election is prohibited. The polling organizations cannot publish the results five days before the election and on the day of the vote and usually announce their results immediately after the closure of polling stations across the country.

The preliminary official results are expected to be announced on March 20 by the Central Electoral Commission.

In line with the latest legislative changes in Kazakhstan, political parties have to pass a five percent threshold to gain seats in the Mazhilis, which will consist of 98 members – 69 elected by party lists and 29 in single-mandate constituencies. There were 281 party list candidates vying for 69 seats and hundreds of single-mandate candidates seeking 29 seats in the lower house.