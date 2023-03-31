550 Foreign Students to Receive Scholarships to Study in Kazakhstan

ASTANA – Kazakhstan will provide 550 scholarships to foreign nationals, including 490 for bachelor’s degrees, 50 for master’s degrees, and ten for PhD, reported the press service of the Kazakh Ministry of Education and Science on March 31.

Applications are open from March 30 through June 30. The ministry’s National Center for the Development of Higher Education is in charge of the application process.

The applicants can apply online via the center’s official website. Scholarship recipients will be chosen based on their provided documents, online test results to determine adaptive potential, and online interviews.

The list of scholarship recipients will be made public until Aug. 28.