Uzbekistan to Increase Exports to EU via Aktau Seaport in Kazakhstan

ASTANA – Uzbek exporters are set to increase freight shipments to European markets through the Aktau seaport, the Uzbek Foreign Ministry’s Dunyo media agency reported.

Aktau seaport President Abai Turikpenbayev met with the Consul General of Uzbekistan in Aktau Atabek Tursynbekov to address the cooperation development in transport and logistics on Feb. 16.

Turikpenbayev spoke about the port’s activities and expansion as part of the measures to improve the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (TITR). TITR is now also more frequently referred to as the Middle Corridor, taking into account at its main route of transportation is along the east-west axis.

He expressed the port’s readiness to accept applications from Uzbek exporters to transport goods through the Aktau seaport and provide them with preferential treatment.

The Aktau seaport is located on the Caspian Sea’s eastern coast, at the crossroads of several international trade routes. According to the port’s press service, the port’s location allows dry cargo, crude oil, and petroleum products to be transported from east to west, north to south, and back, to Azerbaijan, Iran, Russia, and Turkmenistan.