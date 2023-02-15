Unique Nomadic Spirit: Kazakhstan Presents Traditional Folk Art at International Crafts Fair in India (Video)

ASTANA – Kazakh traditional folk art and culture was presented at the 36th Surajkund International Crafts Mela 2023, which takes place on Feb. 3-19 in Faridabad, Haryana in India, reported the festival’s press service.

Video credit: Surajkund International Crafts Mela 2023.

“Kazakhstan resounds with its unique nomadic spirit, warm air of hospitality, mouth-watering local dishes and expressive folk dances,” said the video.

Established in 1987, Surajkund International Crafts Mela is a highly acclaimed and one of the world’s most prominent crafts fairs. This year, the total number of festival visitors is expected to exceed 1.5 million.

The Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO), where India is presiding through September 2023, participates as the partner organization of the 36th edition of the festival, bringing colors from more than 25 countries.

Surajkund festival aims to revive and revitalize such vanishing folk art forms as a means of sustainable livelihood by bringing such artisans into the spotlight. This makes it stand apart from other art and culture fairs, said the festival’s press service.

“It offers an enlightening interface between the visitors and the practitioners of languishing crafts. As the patron of these fading arts and crafts, the festival goes many steps ahead to bring visitors from all generations close to these crafts persons,” reads the press service’s statement.