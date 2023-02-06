UN Representative Praises Kazakhstan’s Role in Promoting Security Cooperation in Central Asia

ASTANA – Kazakh First Deputy Foreign Minister Kairat Umarov discussed multilateral cooperation in the Central Asia region with Natalia Gherman on Feb. 2 on the eve of the completion of her tenure as the Head of the United Nations Regional Centre for Preventive Diplomacy in Central Asia (UNRCCA) and her appointment as the UN Executive Director of the Counter-Terrorism Executive Directorate, the Kazakh Foreign Ministry’s press service reported.

Gherman praised the long-standing partnership and developed trust between Kazakhstan and the UNRCCA.

“I am confident in the further strengthening of the multifaceted cooperation between the UN and all countries of the region,” Gherman said.

The sides discussed UN regional cooperation issues, addressing the development of preventive diplomacy methods in the Central Asian region.

She also positively mentioned Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev’s initiatives to support further democratization, strengthen the rule of law and economic growth, and protect human rights.

The UNRCCA is a special political mission of the United Nations Department of Political Affairs and Peace-Building (DPPA) which was established at the initiative of five Central Asian governments in 2007 to identify and eliminate existing and potential threats to peace and security in the region.

The center promotes the Central Asian states’ cooperation with regional and international organizations. Its headquarters is in Ashgabat, Turkmenistan.