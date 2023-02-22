Türkiye Earthquake Disrupts Tengiz Oil Shipment Through Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan Pipeline

ASTANA – The Feb. 6 devastating earthquake in Türkiye damaged the Ceyhan oil terminal, hampering the start of the planned shipment of Kazakh oil through the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan route, said Tengizchevroil General Director Kevin Lyon at a Feb. 21 press conference in Almaty, reported Kazinform.

According to Lyon, KazMunayGas, Kazakhstan’s national oil and gas company, is working to establish an alternative route, most likely via rail.

“Unfortunately, the tragic earthquake in Türkiye affected the infrastructure facilities and, accordingly, affected the Ceyhan terminal in Türkiye. We do not have the ability to run test shipments at this point, so the route is not up and running yet. We are praying for those people who were affected by this earthquake, and we are waiting until we have the opportunity to test the route,” Lyon said.

On Feb. 6, when the earthquake hit Türkiye, operators of the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan pipeline and the Ceyhan oil terminal temporarily suspended loading oil into tankers.