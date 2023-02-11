Traveling Exhibition to Mark 100th Anniversary of Legendary Kazakh Actress Opens in Astana

ASTANA – The National Museum of Kazakhstan opened a traveling exhibition to mark the 100th anniversary of famous Kazakh actress Biken Rimova on Feb. 8 in Astana, reported the museum’s press service.

The exposition features the personal belongings of the famous actress, including the awards she won, the clothes and accessories she carried, and photographs depicting her life and creative journey with over 200 characters in her repertoire in both theater and film.

The Biken Rimova Drama Theater and the Tynyshpayev Museum of Local History of the Zhetisu Region organized the exhibition. They present around 100 exhibits revealing the life and work of the great actress and her students and followers.

The final destination of the traveling exhibition is expected to be the Zhetisu Region, where the actress was born.

Biken Rimova, the People’s Artist of the Kazakh Soviet Socialist Republic and the laureate of the State Prize of Kazakhstan, was also awarded the orders of Kurmet (Honour) and Parasat (Nobility).

Kazakh filmmaker Yesmukhan Obayev recalled her as a “high-status inspiring artist capable of self-organizing, thus leaving her mark on the stage.”