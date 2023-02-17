Tokayev Reaffirms Kazakhstan’s Position on Russia-Ukraine Conflict in Phone Conversation with Zelenskyy

By Aida Haidar in International on 17 February 2023

ASTANA – President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev reaffirmed Kazakhstan’s position on the necessity of a diplomatic solution to the Russia-Ukraine conflict based on the United Nations Charter and universally accepted international law principles during a Feb. 16 telephone conversation with President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, the Akorda press service reported. 

A telephone conversation between Tokayev and Zelensky took place on Feb. 16. Photo credit: Akorda press service.

During a phone discussion initiated by the Ukrainian side, the presidents discussed humanitarian links between the countries. Ukraine’s President Zelenskyy expressed gratitude to Kazakhstan for humanitarian assistance on his Telegram account.

Last year, after receiving an appeal from Ukraine, President Tokayev instructed the government to provide urgent humanitarian aid to the people of Ukraine. 


