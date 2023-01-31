President Tokayev Authorizes Government to Draw Up New Astana City Development Plan

ASTANA – President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev instructed his government to begin holding public hearings and drawing up the capital’s new general plan at a Jan. 31 meeting dedicated to the development of Astana, the Akorda press service reported.

The President highlighted the update of the 2050 strategy as the primary task. According to him, the document should outline the main areas of the city’s comprehensive development.

“The master plan must be approved by the end of the year. The Presidential Administration must ensure the plan is delivered properly and on time,” he said.

According to Tokayev, Astana needs parks and places for recreation. He tasked the officials to revise the urban development concept to make the city more comfortable for residents.

The President also emphasized the importance of consistently increasing Astana’s economic potential and the greater urban agglomeration.

“To ensure the sustained economic growth of the capital, it is necessary to revise special economic zones (SEZ) in the first place. Astana is the only city in the country with two SEZs, whose efficiency raises many questions. I think comprehensive measures should be taken to combine them,” said Tokayev.