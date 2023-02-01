Officials, NGOs Address Kazakhstan’s International Obligations on Human Rights, Improvements to Criminal Justice System

ASTANA – The first meeting of the Human Dimension Dialogue Platform in 2023 took place on Jan. 30. The Consultative and Advisory Body under the Kazakh Ministry of Foreign Affairs discussed the country’s international obligations in the field of human rights and on ensuring their implementation in the judicial system, according to the ministry’s press service.

Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Roman Vassilenko addressed the meeting speaking about the country’s commitment to the policy of open and equal dialogue with society for joint work in the field of human rights observance.

“We continue to follow the path of building a just state based on the rule of law in which the wellbeing of people and respect for human rights are fundamental. In 2023, the implementation of profound political, economic, and social reforms initiated by the Kazakh President, aimed at building a Just and Fair Kazakhstan, in which there is no place for abuse of power and disregard by the authorities, will continue,” said Vassilenko.

A Constitutional Court’s representative presented a detailed report on the functions and mechanisms of the new judicial body. The Supreme Court official informed the participants about the novelties in the legislation, aimed at reforming the judicial system to put it into line with best international practices.

Representatives of the Ministries of Justice and Foreign Affairs focused on implementing the government’s plan on priority measures in the area of human rights.

The representatives from the civil society proposed several recommendations for improving criminal legislation and increasing the level of legal protection afforded to citizens, as well as ensuring adequate judicial protection of their rights, and forming a high-quality judicial corps to this end.

Deputies of the Kazakh Parliament, the Chairman of Kazakhstan’s Presidential Commission on Human Rights, the members of the Supreme Court, the Constitutional Court, the Human Rights Commissioner’s Office, the officials of the relevant ministries, and Kazakhstan’s human rights non-governmental organizations (NGOs), as well as representatives of international partners, such as the United Nations Development Program (UNDP), the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE), the European Union (EU), the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) and the embassies of several countries attended the meeting held in the hybrid format.