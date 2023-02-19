Norway’s Artist Performs Kazakh Songs at Music Festival in Fredrikstad (Video)

OSLO – A 17-year-old Norwegian musician Felix Ulrik Motzfeldt (FUMA) performed the Kazakh song “Airport” of popular singer Yerke Yesmakhan at the UKM Ung Kultur Møtes music festival on Feb. 11 in Fredrikstad, reported the Kazakh Embassy in Norway.

Video credit: Facebook/UKM Fredrikstad.

“I really love to try to sing in different languages because I really love culture. I really love meeting people from different cultures and countries, exploring new things, learning, and just being a great artist performing in different languages,” said FUMA.

On Dec. 9, FUMA performed Yesmakhan’s song “Qaida?” (Where?) at the Fredrikstad Christmas Festival 2022.

“In August 2022, I was at the Kazakh embassy and connected with the culture and the country. I wanted to explore the country, and I wanted to try to perform in Kazakh. I love to challenge myself. At first, it was a little bit hard, but then it became easier to learn the lyrics. I love this language. It is a very beautiful language, and I really want to travel to Kazakhstan myself, meet beautiful people there and feel the beautiful places,” FUMA said.

Ung Kultur Møtes is a national cultural initiative for young people between 13 and 20 years of age. The festival takes place every year across Norway.