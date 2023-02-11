New Winter Sports Ski Resort Opens in Southern Kazakhstan

By Staff Report in Kazakhstan Region Profiles: A Deep Dive Into the Heart of Central Asia, Tourism on 11 February 2023

ASTANA – A ski resort in the Zhambyl Region has the potential to become a year-round outdoor recreation center, said the region’s akim (Governor) Nurzhan Nurzhigitov at the opening ceremony of the Koksai tourist ski resort on Feb. 4, the region’s akimat (administration) press service reported. 

Koksai ski resort in the Zhambyl region. Photo credit: Zhambyl region’s Akimat. Click to see the map in full size.

“There is no doubt the new base will become popular among fans of winter sports and outdoor activities,” said Nurzhigitov.

The complex, which can accommodate up to 500 people daily, consists of an ethno-tourism village, a hotel complex, and several restaurants. The facility is fully supplied with electricity from solar panels.

The resort offers both winter and summer sports recreation activities. Winter activities include skiing, snowboarding, and snow tubing. The long-run ski slope has conditions suited for beginner skiers. In the summer, tourists can ride horses and go hiking.


