Nearly 72 Percent of Citizens Say Kazakhstan Moving in Right Direction, Survey Says

ASTANA – Some 71.7 percent of Kazakh people believe the country is on the right track, according to the results of a regional monitoring effort conducted by the Kazakhstan Institute for Strategic Studies (KazISS) in February, reported the institute’s press service on Feb. 20.

Among the respondents, young people and rural residents tend to be more optimistic, with 78.4 percent and 75.1 percent, respectively, giving positive responses.

Kyzylorda (81.8 percent), North Kazakhstan (79 percent), Abai (79 percent), and West Kazakhstan Regions (78 percent) showed a higher share of positive assessments.