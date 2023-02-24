Kazakhstan’s Top International Tourist Arrivals Hail from Germany, Türkiye, UK, and US in 2023

ASTANA – Germany, Türkiye, the United Kingdom (UK), and the United States (US) have entered the top ten countries of tourist arrivals to Kazakhstan since the beginning of this year, according to the Kazakh Culture and Sports Ministry.

Some 2,500 tourists came from Türkiye, nearly 1,400 from Germany and the US and roughly 1,200 from the UK.

The number of tourists from India has reached 3,000, demonstrating the fastest-growing dynamic. Kazakhstan has recently been recognized as the most trending excursion destination at the travel awards ceremony in New Delhi.

Russia topped the list of neighboring countries with nearly 58,200 tourists, Uzbekistan – with 11,200, and Kyrgyzstan – with 3,000 from the beginning of 2023. The number of visitors from China and Tajikistan exceeded 2,300 people.

The cities of Almaty and Astana have recorded the highest number of foreign visitors since records started being kept. Hotels in Almaty have received around 40,000 guests, while Astana has registered more than 22,000 tourists since the beginning of this year.