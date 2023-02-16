Kazakhstan, UAE Agree to Enhance Cooperation in Public Administration

ASTANA – Kazakhstan and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) agreed to bolster cooperation in public administration during the World Government Summit on Feb. 13-15 in Dubai, reported the Prime Minister’s press service.

Held under the theme Shaping Future Governments, the event brought together nearly 10,000 international government officials, opinion leaders, global experts, and decision-makers.

Deputy Prime Minister and Chief of Staff of the Kazakh Government Galymzhan Koishybayev spoke at the Experience Exchange Forum session. He signed a memorandum of cooperation on the development and modernization of public administration with UAE Minister of Cabinet Affairs Mohammad Abdullah Al Gergawi.

Koishybayev also met with the leaders of the Dubai Chamber of Commerce and the UAE companies Ayana Holding and Metito, addressing trade and economic cooperation and implementation of investment projects in Kazakhstan and signing memoranda of cooperation.

The World Government Summit was established in 2013 at the initiative of Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE, and is held annually.