Kazakhstan to Open Branches of Twelve Foreign Universities by 2029

ASTANA – Kazakhstan plans to open 12 branches of foreign universities by 2029, said Kazakh Minister of Science and Higher Education Sayasat Nurbek, as Kazinform reported on Feb. 7.

According to Nurbek, branches of Türkiye’s Gazi University in Shymkent, the Michigan State University (the United States) in Astana, the Heriot-Watt University (Scotland) in Aktobe, Seoul National University of Science and Technology (South Korea) in Kyzylorda, Tashkent Institute of Irrigation and Agricultural Mechanization Engineers (Uzbekistan) in Taraz, several German universities in Aktau and a branch of Canada’s Tech University are planned to be opened.

“A branch of Russia’s National Research Nuclear University MEPhI was opened at the Al-Farabi Kazakh National University in Almaty last year. M. Gubkin Russian State University’s branch has opened at the Atyrau Oil and Gas University. At the same time, the University of Arizona program was launched at the Kozybayev North Kazakhstan University in Petropavlovsk. This year we plan to open six more branches,” Nurbek said.