Kazakhstan to Launch Astana International Forum Addressing Climate, Food and Energy Security

ASTANA – Kazakhstan will host the Astana International Forum (AIF) on June 8-9 in Astana, launched under the initiative of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, which aims to tackle global challenges on climate, food scarcity, and energy security, reported the Kazakh Foreign Ministry’s press service.

The forum is expected to serve as a platform for eminent delegates from governments, international organizations, businesses, and academia and will address four key global challenges that include foreign policy, security and sustainability, energy and climate, and economy and finance.

Prioritizing cooperation as a core tenet of a functioning international system is becoming more important in an increasingly fractious world, said President Tokayev addressing the creation of the forum.

“Kazakhstan has a long history of advancing constructive international relations, serving as a bridge between East and West – and while this policy has been firmly tested in 2022, it has proven resilient. We have shown the value of cooperation,” said the President.

“Through the Astana International Forum, we hope to build new bridges and strengthen ties, as we come together to overcome the collective challenges we face, charting a new way forward – diplomatically, economically, and politically,” he added.

The success of the Astana Economic Forum (AEF), convened for the first time in 2008 to shape the global economic agenda, served as an example of the dialogue’s influence in resolving key regional challenges.

Registration is now open, and the details can be found on the official AIF website.