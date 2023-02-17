Kazakhstan, Netherlands Eхplore New Investment Opportunities at Forum in Naaldwijk

ASTANA – Kazakh and Dutch officials and business leaders explored new investment opportunities and cooperation prospects at a Feb. 16 Kazakhstan-Netherlands Investment Roundtable in the city of Naaldwijk, reported the Kazakh Invest national company’s press service.

The two countries have established solid and reliable cooperation in the political, economic, and cultural spheres over the past three decades, said Westland municipality mayor Bouke Arends. In his view, the two countries have particularly significant opportunities to expand their cooperation in the agricultural business, exploration, mining, metallurgical, and electrical industries.

According to Chairman of Kazakh Foreign Ministry’s Investment Committee Ardak Zebeshev, the Netherlands is Kazakhstan’s largest single EU investor. Direct investment has reached nearly $110 billion over the last 30 years and is growing yearly.

The Netherlands is also one of Kazakhstan’s top five trading partners, with trade volumes continuing to rise. Kazakhstan has over 900 enterprises with Dutch capital.

Addressing the meeting participants, Kazakh Invest Chairman Meirzhan Yussupov focused on Kazakhstan’s advantageous location within reach of the world’s largest markets, an abundance of natural resources, and a favorable investment climate that would provide ample opportunity for projects in various sectors of the economy, mainly, in the agro-industrial complex. He also spoke about government support measures and a relatively affordable and skilled workforce.

Following the roundtable, MJ Tech, a producer and supplier of high-pressure fog systems, and the Union of Greenhouses of Kazakhstan signed an agreement to implement a project for the production of irrigation equipment.

The Royal GD, a leading animal health and animal production organization, and the Veterinary Laboratory of the Kazakh Agriculture Ministry signed bilateral documents.

The Karagandy Agricultural Experimental Station, the Kazakh Scientific Research Institute of Soil Science and Agrochemistry, and the Dutch Royal Eijkelkamp signed a tripartite memorandum.

The Kazakh delegation also met with business executives in Naaldwijk, Rotterdam, and the Hague.

During the meeting with the management of the Invest International investment fund, both sides signed an agreement to form a national pool of investment projects with the participation of Dutch companies, with financing from the Dutch government in the form of export support and project financing.

The meeting with the Deputy Secretary General at the Permanent Court of Arbitration (PCA) Garth Schofield concluded the Kazakh delegation’s visit to the Netherlands.

Established in 1899, the PCA is an intergovernmental organization providing dispute resolution services to the international community.