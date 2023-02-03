Kazakhstan, Bahrain Agree to Intensify Bilateral Cooperation

ASTANA – Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mukhtar Tileuberdi led a Kazakh delegation on an official visit to the Kingdom of Bahrain on Feb. 2 to set the priority areas of cooperation between the two countries, the Foreign Ministry’s press service reported.

During the meeting with the King of Bahrain Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, the two sides discussed various global and regional issues of mutual interest. They decided to work closely to overcome transportation and logistics difficulties and expand trade and economic ties.

During the talks with Deputy Prime Minister of Bahrain Khalid bin Abdullah Al Khalifa, the parties agreed to develop a roadmap for cooperation between Kazakhstan and Bahrain, reflecting key areas of cooperation in the trade and economic spheres.

Tileuberdi and Foreign Minister of Bahrain Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani addressed bilateral relations in the political, trade, economic, investment, cultural, and humanitarian areas. The sides focused on interregional cooperation within the Central Asia – Cooperation Council for the Arab States of the Gulf dialogue platform.

Trade, economic and investment ties, as well as cooperation between the Astana International Financial Center (AIFC) and the International Islamic Financial Market (IIFM) of Bahrain were discussed at the meeting with the Chairman of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry Samir Abdullah Nass and Bahrain business leaders. The sides agreed to establish a Business Council between the two countries to facilitate cooperation between business people and to help identify promising areas of cooperation.

Bahrain officials welcomed the first official visit of a Kazakh foreign minister in the history of bilateral relations between the two countries.

Following the talks, the parties agreed to intensify cooperation to expand mutual trade and increase investment volumes.