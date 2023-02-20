Kazakhstan Accredits 82 International Observers For Parliamentary Election

ASTANA – Kazakhstan’s Central Election Commission (CEC) accredited 82 international observers from 10 foreign countries and 3 international organizations, announced CEC Secretary Mukhtar Yerman at a Feb. 19 CEC meeting in Astana.

The Observation Mission of the Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights (ODIHR) of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) will provide 45 observers.

Eleven observers will be sent by the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) Inter-Parliamentary Assembly and seven observers by the CIS Observer Mission.

Ten countries will provide 19 election observers representing the central electoral authorities and missions of Armenia, Belgium, China, France, Germany, Kyrgyzstan, the Netherlands, Palestine, South Korea, and Thailand.

CEC also received applications for accreditation from 15 observers as of Feb. 19, including 14 candidates from the CIS Observer Mission and one candidate from the Islamic Republic of Iran.

The accreditation of observers from foreign states and international organizations will be open until March 13.