Kazakh Shooters Team Wins First Place in Overall Medal Standing at World Shotgun Cup in Indonesia

ASTANA – The Kazakhstan sport shooting federation finished atop the overall medal standings, snatching ten medals at the International Sport Shooting Federation’s Rifle and Pistol World Cup held in Indonesia on Jan. 27 – Feb. 7, wrote the Kazakh federation on its Instagram page.

The Kazakh team medalists won three gold, five silver, and two bronze medals among 350 participants from 32 countries.

Nikita Chiryukin (25m rapid fire pistol, men), Arina Althukhova (50m rifle three positions), Alexandra Le, Elizaveta Bezrukova, and Anastasia Grigoryevna from the women’s 10m rifle team won gold medals.

The silver medalists are Konstantin Malinovsky (air rifle), men’s 10m air pistol team (Nikita Shakhtorin, Konstantin Malinovsky, and Islam Satpaev), men’s 10 air pistol team (Nikita Chiryukin, Valery Rakhimzhan, Alexey Lotarev), men’s 25m rifle three positions team (Konstantin Malinovsky, Matvey Timofeev and Islam Satpaev) and women’s 50m rifle three positions (Arina Altukhova, Alexandra Le and Elizaveta Bezrukova).

The air pistol mixed team of Irina Yunusmetova and Rakhimzhan Valery won bronze, as did the women’s 25m pistol team of Irina Yunusmetova, Olga Aksenova, and Saule Alimbek.