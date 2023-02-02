Kazakh Foreign Minister Visits Oman to Bolster Cooperation in Trade and Investment

ASTANA – Kazakh Deputy Prime Minister – Foreign Minister Mukhtar Tileuberdi paid an official visit to the Sultanate of Oman on Feb. 1, where he met with Omani counterparts to intensify cooperation in trade, economic and investment spheres, the Foreign Ministry’s press service reported.

Tileuberdi’s visit to Oman was the first in 30 years since the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two states.

“The Sultanate of Oman is one of the first states that supported Kazakhstan in the first years of independence. We attach great importance to cooperation with your country,” said Tileuberdi.

The Kazakh foreign minister met with Deputy Prime Minister Asa’ad bin Tariq, Sultan Haitham bin Tariq, Foreign Minister Badr al Busaidi, and Finance Minister Sultan Al Habsi.

The sides discussed bilateral and multilateral collaboration between Kazakhstan and the Omani Sultanate and the acute issues on the international agenda.

The development of Islamic finance in Kazakhstan was also considered during the meeting between Tileuberdi and Sultan Al Habsi.

The intergovernmental agreement on establishing a joint intergovernmental commission and a memorandum on political consultations were signed during Tileuberdi’s visit. As part of the Kazakh-Omani joint commission, the countries agreed to strengthen comprehensive relations and intensify collaboration in trade, economic, and investment areas.

Last year, the volume of trade turnover between Kazakhstan and Oman increased twofold, reaching $6.2 million in 11 months. In 1998, Oman donated $10 million to construct Astana’s Saltanat Sarayi Palace. Since 2005, Omani investments in the Kazakh economy have totaled $253.4 million.