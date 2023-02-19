Kazakh Designer Presents National Hats at New York Exhibition

ASTANA – Kazakh accessories designer Aliya Zhamantayeva presented her new designs of the Kazakh traditional hat, the saukele, at a New York LOVE.MAKE.LOVE pop-up store exhibition on Feb. 9-16, Kazinform reported.

The saukele is a traditional headdress typically worn for weddings.

Zhamantayeva, who is also Kazakh Tourism national company’s creative ambassador, began her career by knitting berets, which she continues to do. The patches displayed at the exhibition are her design.

“Aliya creates unique looks. Her works reflect the unique code of a modern digital nomad, with each element deeply rooted in our country’s history and culture. It is great to hear that her inspiration comes from her homeland,” wrote Irina Kharitonova, director of the creative tourism department at Kazakh Tourism, on her Instagram page on Feb. 11.

According to Kharitonova, the fashion industry is one of the fastest growing industries in the world.

She said Kazakh Tourism encourages talent, assisting them in entering the global market and promoting Kazakh culture. Through it, she added, important issues can be raised, highlighting challenges and displaying the character of the nation.

“It is critical that we understand how to develop creative industries. Every day, significant changes occur, and new technologies emerge. At the same time, manual labor and handmade artisans are becoming increasingly valuable in the global market. It is important that we assist Kazakh talents in expressing themselves and create a chance for the development of the entire industry,” Kharitonova said.